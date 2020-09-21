Analysts Set Avast PLC (LON:AVST) PT at GBX 539.82

Shares of Avast PLC (LON:AVST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 539.82 ($7.05).

A number of analysts have commented on AVST shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective (up from GBX 500 ($6.53)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 648 ($8.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

AVST stock remained flat at $GBX 521 ($6.81) during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,909,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,847. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 485.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

