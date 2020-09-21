Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 1,818.18

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,818.18 ($23.76).

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,140 ($27.96) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,768 ($23.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,738.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,528.64. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

