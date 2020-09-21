Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 1,818.18

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,818.18 ($23.76).
BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,140 ($27.96) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
Shares of BHP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,768 ($23.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,738.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,528.64. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
