Analysts Set Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $277.58

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.30.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of CACI traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $215.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.35. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Caci International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Caci International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Caci International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Caci International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

