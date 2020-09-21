Analysts Set City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Target Price at $11.00

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $334.59 million, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

