Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $77.25

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after buying an additional 1,613,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,418,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $14,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

