Analysts Set IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Target Price at $54.25

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC raised their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:TFII traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 6,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,674. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

