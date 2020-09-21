Analysts Set MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $29.92

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,780. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $375,446.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,362 shares of company stock valued at $986,261. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 155.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.