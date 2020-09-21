Analyzing Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) & Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -107.39% -103.65% Evelo Biosciences N/A -141.08% -88.12%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genprex and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evelo Biosciences 0 3 2 0 2.40

Genprex currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 113.06%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Genprex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Genprex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genprex and Evelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($0.67) -5.67 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$85.47 million ($2.67) -1.82

Genprex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Genprex has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genprex beats Evelo Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company is also involved in developing EDP150, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

