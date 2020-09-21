AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 49,643 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

