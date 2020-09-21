ANON Price Tops $0.0028 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $21,564.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00089362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01417763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00215724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.