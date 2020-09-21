AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $65,242.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00240528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.01414423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00218517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

