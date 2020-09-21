Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $116.25 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Apple to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.50 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Apple stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,852.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

