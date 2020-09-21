Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $73.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 584,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after buying an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,857,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,773,000 after buying an additional 1,508,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

