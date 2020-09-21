AquariusCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 71.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $104,459.16 and $8.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.40 or 4.30114761 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00019941 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,064,040 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

