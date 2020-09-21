Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 29,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,455. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,180,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

