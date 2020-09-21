Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

