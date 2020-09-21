Arion Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a total market cap of $24,227.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00241293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.01408633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00220520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,992,035 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

