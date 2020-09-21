Arionum (ARO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,781.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $104,690.54 and $79,781.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,948.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.03395891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.02069360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00430170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00844865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00525295 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.