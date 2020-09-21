Ark (ARK) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003142 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptomate, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Ark has a total market capitalization of $42.55 million and $1.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00024440 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,182,056 coins and its circulating supply is 123,811,159 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, COSS and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.