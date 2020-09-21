Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of AJG opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

