ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Investec upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,582 ($46.81) to GBX 4,820 ($62.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.41).

ASC stock opened at GBX 5,066 ($66.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,551.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,120.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,434 ($71.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

