Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

