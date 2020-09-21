Attila (ATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $468,082.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $70.55 million and $468,082.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04403325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

Attila is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

