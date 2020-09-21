AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,505.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,268.00.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,205.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,084.04. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

