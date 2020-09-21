AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Get AXA alerts:

CS opened at €16.66 ($19.60) on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.62.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.