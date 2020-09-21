AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

