Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 12,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,293. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $754.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 103.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 242.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.