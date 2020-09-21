Axe Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Axe has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $721,094.48 and $5.17 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

