Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,917. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

