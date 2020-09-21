Balancer Trading Down 21.2% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $17.55 or 0.00160059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $121.83 million and $76.26 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

