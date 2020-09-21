Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

