Banano Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $28,640.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00237861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.01407729 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,474,303 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

