Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €2.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.25 ($3.82).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

