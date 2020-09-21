Bancor Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00007998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $60.66 million and approximately $57.50 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.04430774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034403 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,529 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

