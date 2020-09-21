Bank of America Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $36.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.43 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.