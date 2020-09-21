Bank of America Increases Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $25.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $21.50 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGRY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.50. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 164.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.