Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.01 and a 200 day moving average of €46.67.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

