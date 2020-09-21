Barclays Begins Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,764 shares of company stock worth $13,534,730. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $6,878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 55.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

