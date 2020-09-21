Barclays Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $42.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of KBH opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in KB Home by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KB Home by 331.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

