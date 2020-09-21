Barclays Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $26.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.29.

TMHC opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

