Barclays Reiterates “€9.10” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.34 ($9.81).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

