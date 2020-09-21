BASIC Market Capitalization Achieves $10.32 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $10.32 million and $411,590.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00239875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00089478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.01410827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

