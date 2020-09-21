Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.
In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.