Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

