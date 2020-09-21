Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,524.09 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $6,524.09 and $52.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00442383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013273 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 114% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000444 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

