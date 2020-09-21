Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $23.12 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00002969 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 70,980,720 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

