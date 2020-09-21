BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $646,203.63 and approximately $23.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001598 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00101817 BTC.



BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here



BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

