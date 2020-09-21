Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,352.27 ($43.80).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,080 ($40.25) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,330 ($56.58) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,330 ($56.58) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.52) target price (up from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON BWY traded down GBX 128 ($1.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,304 ($30.11). 581,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,402. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,450.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,587.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 23.65 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.66).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

