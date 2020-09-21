Berenberg Bank Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.00 ($118.82).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €90.96 ($107.01) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.50. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a PE ratio of -18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

