Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.47.
Shares of BERY opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.
In other news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
