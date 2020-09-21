BetProtocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,104.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $159,104.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00240075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.01408047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00216124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

